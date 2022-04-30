Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insperity from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered Insperity from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insperity presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.08.
Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $106.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.58. Insperity has a 1-year low of $82.82 and a 1-year high of $129.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Insperity’s payout ratio is 52.94%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Insperity by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 94,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Insperity by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,925,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,466,000 after purchasing an additional 199,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.
Insperity Company Profile (Get Rating)
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Insperity (NSP)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.