Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

IART has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.33.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $61.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $76.70.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $376.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $9,700,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 6,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $413,938.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,659.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,268 shares of company stock valued at $15,050,939 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,817,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 6.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,011 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.9% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

