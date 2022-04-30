Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given a $40.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank cut Intel from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Intel from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Shares of INTC opened at $43.59 on Friday. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.43. The firm has a market cap of $178.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $887,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

