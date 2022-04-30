Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given a $45.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on INTC. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.25.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $58.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.65.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,528,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,548 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 51,428 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

