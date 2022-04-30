Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.64 billion.Intel also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.70 EPS.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.59. 70,726,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,566,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $58.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intel from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Intel from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.25.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tobam increased its position in shares of Intel by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 4,546 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Intel by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

