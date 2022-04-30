Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Intel updated its Q2 guidance to $0.70 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.60 EPS.

Intel stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.65. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $58.43. The company has a market cap of $178.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.25%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tobam raised its position in shares of Intel by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 4,546 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. DZ Bank cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.25.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

