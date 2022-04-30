Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.34 Million

Brokerages expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) to announce $10.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.70 million. Intellia Therapeutics reported sales of $6.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full year sales of $52.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.80 million to $145.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $47.12 million, with estimates ranging from $18.67 million to $120.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.25.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $49.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.08. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $47.02 and a 12-month high of $202.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

