Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $731.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) to post $731.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $739.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $724.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group reported sales of $754.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will report full-year sales of $2.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Interactive Brokers Group.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on IBKR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,352,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 615,600 shares of company stock valued at $40,706,794 over the last 90 days. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,885,000 after purchasing an additional 246,151 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $59.56 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $56.95 and a 12 month high of $82.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

