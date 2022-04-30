InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a decline of 44.2% from the March 31st total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INCR. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in InterCure during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in InterCure during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in InterCure during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in InterCure during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in InterCure during the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCR traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $5.79. The stock had a trading volume of 52,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,116. InterCure has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.82.

InterCure Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in production of medical cannabis products in Israel and internationally. It also offers pharmaceutical-grade cannabis products. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

