International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on IFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $156.68.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $121.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.35. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 312.87%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

