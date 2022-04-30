International Paper (NYSE:IP) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IP. Citigroup lowered their price objective on International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered International Paper from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.93.
Shares of IP opened at $46.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. International Paper has a one year low of $40.45 and a one year high of $65.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.22.
In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,490,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,957,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,181 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in International Paper by 866.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,153,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620,724 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,782,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,949,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
International Paper Company Profile (Get Rating)
International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

