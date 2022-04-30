International Paper (NYSE:IP) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IP. Citigroup lowered their price objective on International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered International Paper from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.93.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of IP opened at $46.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. International Paper has a one year low of $40.45 and a one year high of $65.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.22.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,490,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,957,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,181 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in International Paper by 866.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,153,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620,724 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,782,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,949,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.