International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Short Interest Down 46.0% in April

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a decrease of 46.0% from the March 31st total of 95,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of International Petroleum from SEK 89 to SEK 114 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of International Petroleum from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Get International Petroleum alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPCFF traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $9.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,105. International Petroleum has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.93.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.