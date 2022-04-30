InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI) Short Interest Update

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IPVI stock remained flat at $$9.78 during trading on Friday. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 3.4% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 56,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 46.8% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 97.3% during the third quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

