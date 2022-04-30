Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Issues Earnings Results

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

NYSE:IPG traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.62. 3,600,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,203,454. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Interpublic Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $30.45 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 45.31%.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $1,214,264.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,369,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,417 shares of company stock worth $2,734,172. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 18,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IPG shares. Argus upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.90.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

