Inventronics (CVE:IVX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Inventronics (CVE:IVX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$3.76 million for the quarter.

CVE IVX opened at C$2.03 on Friday. Inventronics has a 1-year low of C$0.35 and a 1-year high of C$2.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.75 million and a PE ratio of 4.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.87.

Inventronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inventronics Limited designs, manufactures, and sells protective enclosures and related products for the telecommunications, electric transmission, cable, energy and other industries in North America. The company offers CP Pedestal series for CATV distribution equipment; IVT BOBCAT co-locate cabinet series for broadband node locations supporting remote deployment of network electronics, including power supply, batteries, and RF components; and MDU enclosure series for cable and telecom companies.

