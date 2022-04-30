Inventronics (CVE:IVX) Releases Earnings Results

Inventronics (CVE:IVX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$3.76 million for the quarter.
Inventronics stock opened at C$2.03 on Friday. Inventronics has a 1 year low of C$0.35 and a 1 year high of C$2.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.87. The company has a market cap of C$9.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.71.
Inventronics Company Profile (Get Rating)
