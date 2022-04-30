Inventronics (CVE:IVX) Releases Earnings Results

Inventronics (CVE:IVX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$3.76 million for the quarter.

Inventronics stock opened at C$2.03 on Friday. Inventronics has a 1 year low of C$0.35 and a 1 year high of C$2.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.87. The company has a market cap of C$9.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Inventronics Limited designs, manufactures, and sells protective enclosures and related products for the telecommunications, electric transmission, cable, energy and other industries in North America. The company offers CP Pedestal series for CATV distribution equipment; IVT BOBCAT co-locate cabinet series for broadband node locations supporting remote deployment of network electronics, including power supply, batteries, and RF components; and MDU enclosure series for cable and telecom companies.

