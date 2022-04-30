Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a decrease of 39.9% from the March 31st total of 98,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VKI opened at $9.38 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $12.88.

Get Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.0461 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (Get Rating)

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.