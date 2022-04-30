Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 55,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 21,938 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 52,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $819,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.44. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $25.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.