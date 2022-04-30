Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
VLT stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $15.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.45.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0964 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%.
Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile (Get Rating)
Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.