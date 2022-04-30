Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VLT stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $15.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.45.

Get Invesco High Income Trust II alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0964 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco High Income Trust II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,380,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.