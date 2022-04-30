Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a decline of 62.4% from the March 31st total of 104,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

KBWD traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.80. 121,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,732. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.92. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a one year low of $17.77 and a one year high of $21.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 41.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 553,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 162,611 shares during the last quarter.

