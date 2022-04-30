Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a decline of 62.4% from the March 31st total of 104,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
KBWD traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.80. 121,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,732. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.92. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a one year low of $17.77 and a one year high of $21.65.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th.
