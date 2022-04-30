Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,000 shares, an increase of 84.6% from the March 31st total of 174,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 348,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.11. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.78 and a fifty-two week high of $36.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apexium Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 53,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 6,583 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 427,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,134,000 after buying an additional 58,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000.

