Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,000 shares, an increase of 84.6% from the March 31st total of 174,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 348,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.11. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.78 and a fifty-two week high of $36.24.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.
