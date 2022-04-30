Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the March 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSCD. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 39.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.08. 15,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,489. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.76. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $86.88 and a 52-week high of $126.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

