Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Investar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Investar reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Investar will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.15 million for the quarter. Investar had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 3.07%.

ISTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Investar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Investar in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Martin purchased 1,714 shares of Investar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,982.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,314 shares of company stock valued at $46,759. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISTR. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in shares of Investar by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 703,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,494,000 after acquiring an additional 83,904 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Investar by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 491,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. M3F Inc. boosted its stake in Investar by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 330,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 86,421 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Investar by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 319,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTR remained flat at $$19.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. 13,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.11 million, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Investar has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $23.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Investar’s payout ratio is presently 27.87%.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

