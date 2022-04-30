Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 72.6% from the March 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 330,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 36,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICMB opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $6.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average is $5.30. The company has a market cap of $71.21 million, a PE ratio of -41.25 and a beta of 2.17.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $6.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.12%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently -499.96%.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

