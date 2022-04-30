Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 3.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Shares of INVH stock traded down $1.38 on Friday, hitting $39.82. The stock had a trading volume of 7,926,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,803. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.37. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 79.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $34.05 and a one year high of $45.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INVH shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.69.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,443,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,285,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,637,000 after purchasing an additional 34,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

