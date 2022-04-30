IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 68.3% from the March 31st total of 8,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IO Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th.
Shares of IOBT opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.24. IO Biotech has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $17.88.
IO Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)
IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops disruptive immune modulating anti-cancer therapies in Denmark. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death ligand (PD-L1).
