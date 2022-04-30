Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Price Target Increased to €120.00 by Analysts at Societe Generale

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Societe Generale from €112.00 ($120.43) to €120.00 ($129.03) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IPSEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Ipsen to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ipsen from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Ipsen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ipsen from €87.00 ($93.55) to €105.00 ($112.90) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Ipsen from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.25.

IPSEY opened at $25.67 on Friday. Ipsen has a twelve month low of $21.71 and a twelve month high of $32.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.59.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, female sterility, and early stage breast cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics; NutropinAq for growth failure in children due to growth hormone (GH) deficiency, turner syndrome, and chronic renal failure, as well as GH deficiency in adults; and Increlex for growth failure in children and adolescents.

