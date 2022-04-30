iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northland Securities raised iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of iRobot in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

IRBT stock opened at $50.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23. iRobot has a one year low of $48.36 and a one year high of $111.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.26.

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $455.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.28 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 1.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that iRobot will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of iRobot by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 12,807 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in iRobot by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 39,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in iRobot by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 9,228 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

