Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Iron Mountain updated its FY22 guidance to $3.70 to $3.82 EPS.

Shares of IRM traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,864,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,873. Iron Mountain has a twelve month low of $38.56 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.64 and its 200-day moving average is $48.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 161.44%.

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $114,904.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 7,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $383,651.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,999 shares of company stock valued at $6,015,205. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 36,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

