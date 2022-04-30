IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a growth of 55.1% from the March 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE IRNT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.68. 640,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,016. IronNet has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $47.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average is $5.68.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IRNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on IronNet from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IronNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on IronNet in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

In other IronNet news, CFO James C. Gerber sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $95,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,145,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,163.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Donald Closser sold 128,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $532,760.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,483,990 shares of company stock valued at $5,554,642 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in IronNet during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in IronNet during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in IronNet in the third quarter worth $90,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in IronNet in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in IronNet in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. It offers IronDefense, a network traffic analysis platform that delivers scalable behavioral analysis and integrated packet-level cyber hunt to detect advanced threats; and IronDome, a collective defense solution that delivers machine-speed visibility of potential threat campaigns targeting participant industry peers.

