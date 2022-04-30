Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.36. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $117.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.18 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 127.72% and a return on equity of 42.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on IRWD. TheStreet raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ronald Silver sold 3,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $38,645.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,368,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,878,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,861,000 after purchasing an additional 445,302 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,812,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,650,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,741,000 after acquiring an additional 594,844 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,076,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,878,000 after acquiring an additional 119,916 shares during the period.

IRWD opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.22. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $14.27.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

