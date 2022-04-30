iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,600 shares, a decline of 48.1% from the March 31st total of 240,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

iShares Asia 50 ETF stock opened at $64.42 on Friday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $60.79 and a 1 year high of $93.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Pecaut & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

