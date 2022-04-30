iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HEWG opened at $28.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.36. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $34.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 143,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after buying an additional 30,949 shares in the last quarter.

