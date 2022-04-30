iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Short Interest Down 47.8% in April

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 47.8% from the March 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ EMXF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.12. The company had a trading volume of 48,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,194. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $46.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.22 and its 200 day moving average is $42.30.
