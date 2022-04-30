iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the March 31st total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 960,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $69.07 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.90 and a 52-week high of $82.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period.

