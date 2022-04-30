iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a drop of 48.2% from the March 31st total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,816,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ESGE stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.33. 2,181,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,657,618. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $45.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.01.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000.

