iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,700 shares, a growth of 57.2% from the March 31st total of 214,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,029,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of COMT stock opened at $41.55 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $45.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COMT. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period.

