iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 386,800 shares, a growth of 89.5% from the March 31st total of 204,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Shares of iShares India 50 ETF stock opened at $44.77 on Friday. iShares India 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $41.42 and a 1 year high of $53.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,249,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,693,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 599,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,952,000 after buying an additional 62,682 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 89.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 79,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 37,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,816,000 after purchasing an additional 36,065 shares during the last quarter.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

