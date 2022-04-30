iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the March 31st total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,225,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $98.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.39 and a 200 day moving average of $104.90. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $97.44 and a 12 month high of $108.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 16,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 254,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

