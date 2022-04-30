iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the March 31st total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,225,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $98.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.39 and a 200 day moving average of $104.90. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $97.44 and a 12 month high of $108.88.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%.
iShares MBS ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
