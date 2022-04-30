iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decrease of 44.0% from the March 31st total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,425,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 69,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 23,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

ACWX opened at $48.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.97. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $48.05 and a twelve month high of $59.19.

