iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Short Interest Update

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a growth of 78.7% from the March 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,060,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.34. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.17 and a 12 month high of $110.52.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
