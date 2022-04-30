iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Short Interest Update

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a growth of 78.7% from the March 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,060,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.34. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.17 and a 12 month high of $110.52.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 251,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 33,302 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $97,000.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.