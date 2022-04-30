Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $637,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $664,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 254.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 77,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 55,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.
Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $9.94.
Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in St.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition (ISLE)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.