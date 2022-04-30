iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,400 shares, a decline of 43.1% from the March 31st total of 241,500 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 558,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISPC. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of iSpecimen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iSpecimen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Bleichroeder LP lifted its stake in iSpecimen by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 618,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 17,889 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in iSpecimen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iSpecimen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iSpecimen stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.19. 67,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,809. iSpecimen has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $28.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 13.15.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on iSpecimen in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

