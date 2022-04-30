iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Short Interest Update

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,170,000 shares, a decline of 60.2% from the March 31st total of 18,020,000 shares. Currently, 10.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 739,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days.

Shares of STAR traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.84. 739,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,253. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average is $23.87. iStar has a 52 week low of $16.43 and a 52 week high of $27.75. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. iStar’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in iStar by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 676,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,978,000 after purchasing an additional 21,171 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iStar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,448,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in iStar by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iStar by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 866,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after purchasing an additional 53,200 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in iStar by 273.7% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,023,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,664,000 after purchasing an additional 749,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

STAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded iStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded iStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

