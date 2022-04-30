Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Short Interest Down 45.7% in April

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 854,300 shares, a decrease of 45.7% from the March 31st total of 1,573,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,543.0 days.
OTCMKTS:ISUZF remained flat at $$13.58 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.19. Isuzu Motors has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $14.50.
Isuzu Motors Company Profile
