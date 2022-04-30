Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Short Interest Down 45.7% in April

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 854,300 shares, a decrease of 45.7% from the March 31st total of 1,573,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,543.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ISUZF remained flat at $$13.58 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.19. Isuzu Motors has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

Get Isuzu Motors alerts:

Isuzu Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, tractors, and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Isuzu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isuzu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.