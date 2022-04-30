Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Announces Dividend of $0.00

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Monday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.002.

Itaú Unibanco has a payout ratio of 5.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.2%.

NYSE:ITUB opened at $4.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average is $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Itaú Unibanco has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 13.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ITUB shares. Barclays started coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 31.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,373,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,381,000 after buying an additional 3,457,647 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,385,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,447,000 after acquiring an additional 475,216 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 10,566.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,635,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 263,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 304,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

