Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Announces Dividend of $0.00

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Monday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.002.
Itaú Unibanco has a payout ratio of 5.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.2%.
NYSE:ITUB opened at $4.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average is $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Itaú Unibanco has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ITUB shares. Barclays started coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 31.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,373,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,381,000 after buying an additional 3,457,647 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,385,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,447,000 after acquiring an additional 475,216 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 10,566.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,635,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 263,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 304,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.
ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.
