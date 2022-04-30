Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) will announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Iteris’ earnings. Iteris posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Iteris will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.49 million. Iteris had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

ITI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Iteris from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iteris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Iteris from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iteris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ITI opened at $2.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.87. The company has a market cap of $109.22 million, a PE ratio of -23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.34. Iteris has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $7.77.

In related news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $33,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 20,800 shares of company stock valued at $70,230 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Iteris by 147.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Iteris by 46.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris during the third quarter worth $59,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 8.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 764,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 60,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 217.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

