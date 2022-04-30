ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Short Interest Update

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the March 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITVPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ITV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank cut ITV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut ITV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.78) to GBX 110 ($1.40) in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

OTCMKTS ITVPY opened at $9.15 on Friday. ITV has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.3843 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.74%.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

