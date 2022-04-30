Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.88.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IVPAF shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS IVPAF opened at $8.01 on Friday. Ivanhoe Mines has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average of $8.51.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.