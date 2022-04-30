J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, an increase of 83.1% from the March 31st total of 1,300,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 936,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Stephens reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $231.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.56.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

JBHT opened at $170.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $155.11 and a 1 year high of $218.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.96.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.35. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.85%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

